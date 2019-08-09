OSH unit investigates South Sound industrial accident

The Inspections (Occupational, Health and Safety) Unit at the Department of Labour and Pensions continues to investigate Monday’s (5 August) industrial accident.

The incident happened at a South Sound construction site.

It was by the Vela phase 2 development. It landed one man in the hospital.

According to a DLP statement Wednesday (7 August) a construction worker fell from a height of about 20 feet on the site.

He was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital with a head wound.

