Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News

OSH unit investigates South Sound industrial accident

August 8, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Inspections (Occupational, Health and Safety) Unit at the Department of Labour and Pensions continues to investigate Monday’s (5 August) industrial accident.
The incident happened at a South Sound construction site.
It was by the Vela phase 2 development. It landed one man in the hospital.
According to a DLP statement Wednesday (7 August) a construction worker fell from a height of about 20 feet on the site.
He was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital with a head wound.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
C3
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: