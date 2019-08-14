Police appeal for witnesses in deadly boat crash

Identities of deceased victims released

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses in Sunday (11 August) night’s deadly boat collision that left two men dead and a woman in critical condition at the hospital. Tuesday (13 August) police confirmed the identity of former policeman Emmanuel Brown as one of the men killed in the boat crash. They also released the identity of the second man. He was 70-year-old UK national, John Turner.

Mr. Brown was lost at sea following the boat collision, his body was recovered Monday (13 August) afternoon. He had 22 years of service with the RCIPS. Police also shared further details on the crash, they said the men and woman were on a 24-foot hurricane deck boat with a single-engine. It has a white hull with a dark blue stripe and a light green bimini top. It was heading back from a trip to Starfish Point at around 7:30 p.m. traveling towards the North Sound.

The second boat, a white 32-foot boat with called Pepper Jelly carrying two engines was coming from Camana Bay heading into the North Sound where the collision took place. Investigations continue.

Police are asking anyone who saw either of the boats Sunday evening to contact the RCIPS at 649-4501.

