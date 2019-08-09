Police appeal for witnesses in dirt bike rider’s death

Police issue a fresh appeal for witnesses as they continue their investigations into the death of West Bay resident Virgil Bush.

Mr. Bush was injured in a collision on Sunday (4 August) evening on Water Course Road in West Bay. He succumbed to his injuries Monday (5 August) morning.

The 57-year-old man fell off his dirt bike and landed in the path of an ongoing vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

“There were people out there who rendered aid to the man before the ambulance arrived. We would like to hear from you and we would like to hear exactly what happened,” said Jodi-Ann Powery, RCIPS media relations officer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the Traffic Department at 649-6254. Tips can also be submitted anonymously directly to the police on this website or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

