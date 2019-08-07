Port petition verification hits 80 percent mark

New verification numbers are released as the push to trigger a vote on the near $200 million port project moves forward.

The Elections Office has a little over 1000 names left to verify on the port petition to send voters to the ballot box.

In numbers released on Tuesday (6 August) the Elections Office showed that it has hit the 80 percent mark.

This means they have to verify 1057 names to meet the required threshold for a peoples initiated referendum.

So far just over 4200 names have been verified.

Just over 1400 names remain on the petition.

Read the full numbers below.

