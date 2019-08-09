Premier: Cayman/Jamaica visa restriction changes under consideration

Changes to visa restrictions for travel between Cayman and Jamaica could be on the cards.

Premier Alden McLaughlin says Cayman and the Jamaican government have reviewed the existing visa system for travel between both islands and discussions have been initiated to ease some of the requirements.

It followed his meeting Wednesday (7 August) with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

On Thursday the Premier discussed his trip to Jamaica and the talks he held there with Cayman 27 news.

He pointed out there are a number of visa restrictions currently in place, but both governments are looking at helping make the process of travel between the islands less onerous.

“What we explored were ways that we could ease this requirement without creating new security concerns,” he said.

Mr. McLaughlin said he was hopeful he could make an announcement on the issue shortly, but for now, he said he could not share the technical details on what is being considered.

He also shared that discussion on settling the long-standing issue of clearly defining Cayman’s maritime borders with Jamaica was on the meeting agenda.

In the interview, the Premier also discussed a number of other issues, including Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders’s decision to write to the UK.

The MLA wants a referendum on government’s proposed Constitutional changes, the Premier disagreed with this approach.

He also took issue with Mr. Saunders’ decision to write to the UK.

Cayman 27 will have more coverage on the Premier’s position on that and other issues in the coming days.

