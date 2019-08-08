Hurley’s Media Sales
Premier in Jamaica, talks border control, trade with PM Holness

August 7, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin talks border control and trade with Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
On Wednesday (7 August) leaders held bilateral talks on security issues impacting both the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

Premier McLaughlin and a Cayman delegation, including Agriculture Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush, are in Jamaica on an official visit.
The delegation also attended the 67th Denbigh agricultural, industrial and food show in Jamaica as part of their visit.
The agenda also included looking at Jamaican farming systems, such as plant hydroponics and livestock farming.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

