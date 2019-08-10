Premier: Increased trade with Jamaica coming

Trade between Cayman and Jamaica is set for a boost.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says talks are underway to resume the importation of livestock from our next-door neighbour.

This week the Premier was in Jamaica on an official visit.

He and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness explored ways to strengthen the relationship between both countries, including increasing trade.

“We import $13 million worth of produce and product from Jamaica every year and we believe there is scope for a significant increase in that, which will afford the people in Cayman access to many of the foodstuff we like, which would tend to be fresher because of the proximity,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Cayman 27 will have more coverage on the Premier’s trip to Jamaica in the coming days.

