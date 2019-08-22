Retailers excited about back to school boom

With the start of a new school year just days away parents, students, and educators are preparing themselves for a new term.

While students are eager to start the year, Office Supply Sales Manager, Adrian Porter, said retailers are also excited to see a back to school sales boom.

“Its definitely one of our busy retail periods, throughout the year we have Christmas and back to school is second busiest,” Mr. Porter said.

Atlantic Kids Merchandiser, Jason Sharpe said back to school shopping sales continue to increase.

“Things are flying off the shelf this year, a little bit more than I would say last year,” Mr. Sharpe said.

As for specific items, Mr. Sharpe and Mr. Porter both said backpacks are flying off the shelves this year. Mr. Porter said it’s not just students and parents doing the shopping.

“Quite often teachers have to come in here for themselves out of their own pockets,” Mr. Porter said.

And with sales soaring, Mr. Porter said it changes the way business do their wholesale ordering as well.

“It seems to get busier and busier every year even with all the competition out there and the internet and we get busier every year and because of that we buy more,” Mr. Porter said.

They said it’s more reason to celebrate back to school season, at least for retailers.

