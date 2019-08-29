Hurley’s Media Sales
Same-sex marriage appeal begins: Gov’t attorney: Changes should be left to LA

August 28, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Three days of hearing of Government’s appeal of the court’s ruling legalising same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands began Wednesday (28 August).

Same-sex couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, together with their legal team, headed to court Wednesday morning.
Attorneys for the Cayman Islands government opened their case before the Appeal Court panel.
They said any changes to local law books should have been left to legislators.
They contended Chief Justice Anthony Smellie was wrong to rewrite the Marriage Law in his ruling.
Back in March, the Chief Justice ruled that Cayman’s definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman was unconstitutional and violated multiple rights.
He ordered the Marriage Law be changed so same-sex couples are allowed equal access to marriage.
Legal arguments continue Thursday.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

