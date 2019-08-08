Saunders turns to UK on call for referendum on Constitution changes

Opposition MLA Chris Saunders takes his call for a referendum on changes to the Constitution to the United Kingdom.

The Bodden Town West MLA has written to UK Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad on the issue.

Mr. Saunders said he wants the government to let the electorate decide on the changes to Cayman’s Constitution.

In the last session of the Legislative Assembly, the MLA had filed a motion calling for the referendum.

That motion was shot down by House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush.

Mr. Saunders his letter was triggered by that decision.

“The only thing constant in life is change, but at the end of the day, the main thing about is that is – the change cannot be driven by the political process it has to be driven by the people. It is our contract with the people, in terms of how they wish to be governed. This is not something we can change unilaterally or willy nilly,” said Mr. Saunders.

It is unclear if Mr. Saunders’s motion will be on the agenda for the next sitting of the LA.

We reached out to the Premier’s Office for comment on Mr. Saunders’s call, no response was received up to news time.

