Senior civil servant Ahearn moved to DG office

August 1, 2019
Kevin Morales
Following reports of a relationship breakdown with elected officials, high-ranking servant Jennifer Ahearn has started her new role in the Deputy Governor’s office after being transferred from her long-time post as Chief Officer in the Ministry of Health.

The Deputy Governor’s office has released a statement on the transfer, saying Ms. Ahearn has been appointed as Strategic Operations Officer, effective today (1 August).

In this new role, it is expected Ms. Ahearn will be working on issues of governance, innovation and bureaucracy reduction.

Ms. Ahearn’s performance as chief officer has been questioned by various elected officials over the years. However, the statement from the Deputy Governor’s Office lauded Ms. Ahearn’s work as chief officer for the last decade and did not address any issues with elected counterparts.

Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard will take over as the Acting Chief officer in the Ministry of Health.  

