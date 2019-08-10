Sexual assault of boy under investigation

An investigation is underway into an alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy.

Police confirmed on Friday (9 August) the matter is with the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub or MASH unit.

The incident reportedly happened in Bodden Town over a week ago.

Police said the boy was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for medical treatment following the incident.

They said the MASH unit was alerted and started an investigation.

Social media reports have also alleged attempts to cover-up the assault.

“All aspects will be investigated in its entirety every allegation that has been made, will be investigated in its entirety. However, at the time we don’t have any of those claims,” said Jodi-Ann Powery, RCIPS media relations officer.

Police said the boy is currently receiving medical treatment in the US for injuries he sustained.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

