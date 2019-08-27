Seymour takes legal action over alleged sexual assault story

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour initiates legal action against Cayman Marl Road.

It is over stories the website published on the alleged sexual assault of a boy in Bodden Town and an alleged cover-up involving a Bodden Town MLA.

On Monday (26 August) Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Hill confirmed she was aware that an injunction was filed by the minister.

She shared that she has signed a consent order to take down her stories and a podcast.

She added the consent order is not a reflection of any liability in the matter.

