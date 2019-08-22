Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Sharma tapped Solicitor General

August 21, 2019
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Reshma Sharma has been tapped Cayman’s new Solicitor General.

The Trinidad and Tobago native had previously served as Acting Solicitor General for roughly two years. She officially took the post August first and heads up a staff of 54.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: