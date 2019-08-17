Sinking boat at Starfish Point

A sinking boat gets a helping hand at Starfish Point.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. Friday (16 August).

According to the RCIPS officers from the Joint Marine Unit responded to a report of a sinking vessel in the water near Starfish Point.

A vessel was already partially submerged when the officers arrived.

The boat’s captain was being assisted by a second vessel at the time.

Police said the JMU officers made arrangements for the boat to be recovered before resuming patrols.

They said no one was injured or in distress in the incident.

