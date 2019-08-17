SMB playground closed till month’s end

Starting Friday (16 August) there will be no public access to the playground at Seven Mile Public Beach.

This as work continues on upgrades to the recreational areas there.

According to the Lands Ministry, the playground is expected to reopen on 30 August.

The works at the beach are part of the final phases of the $3 million project undertaken by Dart to enhance the recreational areas. It formed part of the Third Amendment to the NRA agreement.

The closures are to facilitate the construction of the new walking paths in the vicinity.

The public still has access to the beach cabanas.

Read the Ministry statement:

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – As work continues on the final phases of the $3 million project undertaken by Dart to enhance the recreational areas at Seven Mile Public Beach, the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands (MEYSAL) would like to inform the public that the playground to the north of the parking lot will be temporarily closed from Friday, 16 August, to approximately Friday, 30 August to facilitate the construction of new walking paths in the vicinity.

The playground facilities on the beach are not affected by the ongoing works. While the Dart project team regrets any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure of the playground, the safety of the public is of highest priority while construction work is ongoing.

Chief Inspector for the Public Lands Commission, Ms. Winsome Prendergast advised, “Whilst we understand that there may be disappointment in the temporary closure of the playground, I strongly advise all members of the public to keep away from the playground to avoid injury or bodily harm during the construction period. We are working in the best interest of our public to ultimately ensure a safe and user-friendly public facility for the benefit of all.”

The enhancement project which was included in the Third Amendment to the National Roads Authority Agreement, between the Cayman Islands Government and Dart, is scheduled to reach completion in the fall.

Earlier this year, Dart completed the transfer of its leasehold interests in the parcels of land to the east of Seven Mile Public Beach to the Government.

The ongoing works include improvements to the volleyball courts, the planting of additional native landscaping, and the construction of a new vendor area and restroom block.

Currently, the new southern pathway is open and the Mobi-mat has been temporarily relocated to ensure continued beach access for persons with disabilities. Throughout the project, the public is still able to access and book the beach cabanas.

