Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News

South Sound industrial incident: Worker still hospitalised

August 13, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The worker injured in an industrial accident at a South Sound construction site remains hospitalised.
It happened last Monday (5 August) by the Vela phase two development.
The worker fell from a height of 20 ft. The Department of Labour and Pensions investigation unit is continuing inquiries into the incident.
The DLP told Cayman 27 the man is hospitalized at Health City Cayman Islands.
He is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
It said the Occupational Safety and Health inspector has visited with the worker and he was awake and alert.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

