Starbucks opens this Thursday

Global coffee company Starbucks is set to open the doors to its first store in Cayman on Thursday (15 August).

It will be opened in Camana Bay.

In a statement Wednesday (14 August), the company said the Camana Bay location will be the first of four stores it plans to open over the next three years.

It said it will focus on creating local jobs and will be involved in the community. The coffee giant said it also collaborating with local artist, Tansy Maki, and will feature her artwork in their stores. Starbucks will officially open Thursday (15 August) at 9 a.m.

