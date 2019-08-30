Stolen car found

Resolution for one Prospect resident whose car was stolen just outside her doorstep.

Wednesday night (28 August) we brought Gina Matthews’ call for the community’s help to find her stolen Honda CRV.

She said the vehicle has been found.

Ms. Matthews said her car was found behind a church late last Wednesday night in the Prospect area.

In a statement to Cayman 27, Ms. Matthew said, “I wanted to thank Cayman 27 for helping me to spread the word to the community, which was instrumental in helping the police locate my vehicle.”

Police are continuing their investigations.

The car thief is still on the loose.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

