Superior Auto trade school opens

Cayman continues to experience a shortage of local skilled labour, but one company is aiming to change that.

On Wednesday evening (21 August) Superior Auto formally opened its Apprenticeship Centre on Seymour Drive in George Town.

The centre formalizes what those at the local George Town automotive business have been doing for years, training Caymanians to work within the industry.

“You always want the best, so strive for the best and continue, every time you feel like you want to stop always remember what it took for you to get where you are,” Percival Williams, alumni of the Superior Auto programme, said.

He is one of the 42 Caymanians who has benefited from the training programmes offered at Superior Auto. Back then trainees would have to travel to Jamaica six times a year for their evaluations, but not anymore.

“Now that we have the opportunity that we can at least school our young ones and make them become better, a trade school is something that we needed for a long time,” Mr. Williams said.

Founder of the Apprenticeship Centre, Denise DeMercado, said having the facility moves her dream forward of passing on the baton of knowledge to young Caymanians.

“Let us to embrace our role as caring citizens, to provide opportunities for many talented Caymanian young people,” Ms. DeMercado said.

Past student Derren M. Burlington said opportunities to learn a trade can make a difference in someone’s life.

“Trade schools are very important because not everyone wants to be working behind a desk,” Mr. Burlington said.

The centre has partnered with the Jamaican-German Automotive School and HEART Trust NTA Jamaica to offer accredited courses. The centre has been assessed and certified. The courses have an enrollment maximum of 20 students per course.

The centre will be offering more than automotive courses. There will also be an option for night classes.

Superior Auto is funding full or part sponsorship for the trade courses offered at the centre.

