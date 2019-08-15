Hurley’s Media Sales
Suspect held in July assault

August 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A 30-year-old man remains in custody in connection with an assault that happened back on 5 July.
The Bodden Town man was detained on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and causing damage to property in the Belford Estates area in Bodden Town.
Police said the victim and the suspect had an argument on 5 July.
The suspect used an object to break the window of a vehicle, he then struck the victim on the jaw.
The victim was seated in the vehicle at the time.
Investigations continue.

Read more: https://www.rcips.ky/man-arrested-for-assault-gbh-and-damage-to-property-14-august

