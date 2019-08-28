Two arrested for poaching and drugs in West Bay

Two men remain on bail Tuesday (27 August) on suspicion of drug and poaching charges.

They were arrested in a joint operation between police and the Customs and Border Control Agency in West Bay last week (21 August).

Police said a man, 27, of Bodden Town was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.

Upon searching his vehicle, officers said they discovered a Green Sea Turtle shell with blood.

Police said they later searched the man’s home and found a package of suspected turtle meat.

It’s the second turtle shell to be found within recent months.

The Bodden Town man was arrested on suspicion of taking marine life without being licensed.

A second man, a 39-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of the same offense.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

