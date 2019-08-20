Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath is joined by Dr. Billy S Mattes, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology to talk about her area of expertise, STEM.
-
Share This!
UCCI Lifelong Learning: STEM
August 20, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Culture • Lifelong Learning • News
UCCI Lifelong Learning- Prior learning assessment
November 15, 2018
Lifelong Learning • Segments
UCCI’s Lifelong Learning – STEM Conference
October 11, 2018
Business • Lifelong Learning • News
UCCI Lifelong Learning 13 September- STEM Carib 2018
September 13, 2018
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.