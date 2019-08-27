Veteran MLA John Bonwell McLean dies

Long-time politician and former minister John Bonwell McLean has died.
He passed away on Saturday (24 August) after a short illness.
Flags at government buildings were flown at half-mast Monday (26 August) as a mark of respect.
Tributes poured in from the Opposition and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin for the former legislator.
Mr. McLaughlin described Mr. McLean as a true Caymanian.
He said Mr. McLean was “devoted to the East End community, which he represented in the Legislative Assembly from 1976 to 2000. Mr. McLean was elected at a very young age, served three times as minister and did six terms as an elected member.”
Mr. McLaughlin said flags will be flown half-mast two days before Mr. McLean’s funeral.
The McLean family is yet to release funeral details.
