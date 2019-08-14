Watch Cayman 27’s live broadcast of the funeral ceremony for the Cayman Islands’ first Governor, Athel Long.
WATCH LIVE: Cayman says goodbye to 1st Governor, Athel Long
August 14, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Environment • News
Police appeal for witnesses in deadly boat crash
August 13, 2019
Business • News
South Sound industrial incident: Worker still hospitalised
August 13, 2019
Business • News • Politics
Elections Office verifies 85 percent of port petition
August 13, 2019
About the author
Kevin Morales
Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.