West Bay man held for drugs

A 42-year-old West Bay man remained in custody Monday (12 August) night facing seven drug-related charges.

Richard Ebanks was arrested on Friday (9 August).

Police said they stopped the man at a house on North West Point Road.

They searched Mr. Ebanks and his vehicle.

A bottle was found with several yellow paper wrappers inside.

Suspected cocaine was found in one of those wrappers.

The man’s home was searched and similar wrappers were found.

Police said they also recovered a significant quantity of ganja and drug paraphernalia.

A quantity of cash was also seized.

Mr. Ebanks was charged with consumption and possession of cocaine and possession of ganja with intent to supply, among other charges.

Mr. Ebanks appeared in court Monday, he returns to court Tuesday (13 August).

https://www.rcips.ky/west-bay-man-arrested-and-charged-with-cocaine-and-ganja-offenses-following-search-12-august

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

