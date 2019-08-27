WISTA CI to host international conference

Cayman will play host to the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association’s (WISTA) international conference and annual general meeting.

It is set to be held at the Marriott Beach Resort in October.

Among the areas to be discussed, empowering women in the maritime community – diversity and gender bias.

On Tuesday (20 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with WISTA Cayman Islands board member Vangie Hunter to discuss the conference and the topics to be addressed.

