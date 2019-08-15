Woman indecently assaulted in North Side

A woman has been indecently assaulted in North Side.

It happened Sunday (11 August) morning on Old Robin Road.

Police said the woman was out walking when a man grabbed her from behind.

They said he pushed her to the ground and attempted to force himself on her.

He was interrupted by a vehicle passing nearby.

The woman was able to run away.

She was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as tall and slim and light in complexion.

He was wearing khaki shorts and an off-white shirt.

Police said he appeared to have escaped on a bicycle.

Investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen anything suspicious in the area between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday to come forward. Police are particularly interested in speaking with the occupants of the vehicle that appeared to have passed nearby during the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

