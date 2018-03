Police Saturday (24 March) continue to investigate after a 28-year-old man died.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. they received a report of a man in distress at a residence on Bodden Town Road, near Frenchman Drive.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m., according to an RCIPS press statement.

