First Annual LipSync Battle

Cayman 27 & Bob Fm are proud to bring you the first ever Lipsync Battle and it’s all about the 80’s. Superstar hopefuls will lip sync their hearts out for a chance to win the grand prize of $1000! The contest will run over the course of six weeks and be heavily promoted across all Hurley’s Media platforms.

Each weeks performance will be live streamed via Cayman 27, with a $500 cash prize for weekly winners as well as a Best Costume prize every week! The final contestants will battle it out on September 29th to claim the title of Lipsync Battle Champion. It’s all about the 80’s with Cayman 27 and Bob Fm.

Think you have what it takes? Download the form here and submit to marketing@hurleysmedia.ky. Sign up alone or as a group (max 5 persons).