Daybreak: March 9th, 2017

March 9, 2017
Angela Sevilla
On Daybreak this morning, the YMCA joins us to talk about the programs they have coming up this year and they’ll also be giving us an update on a new sponsor that’s come on board to support their organisation.  On Parenting Plus we’ll be joined by Shannon Seymour from the Wellness Centre to talk about how you can help your child prepare for exams.  Also, Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks is here to talk about how she feels about her reign coming to an end soon.

 

