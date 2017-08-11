Police say they have no motive for Florida murder suicide

A Caymanian man and his wife are found dead in an apparent murder suicide in Florida on Thursday (10 August.)

According to Florida media reports Caymanian Ronald Bennette, 38, originally of George Town and his wife Shani Bennette, 39, were found inside a silver Ford Explorer outside a home in the 1100 block of SW 110th Avenue in Pembroke Pines.

Media reports say at this point police don’t know why Mr Bennette, who worked for Spirit Airlines, killed his wife.

CBS Miami reports police received a call just after 12:30 a.m. and arriving officers found the bodies, both of whom appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. Media reports say Mr Bennette shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

The couple left a young child behind.

Cayman 27 spoke with a close female relative of Mr Bennette Thursday. She declined to be interviewed.

