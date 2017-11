Women in Cayman got a hands-on lesson in how to protect themselves.

18 November marked the sixth-annual fodada International Women’s Self-Defense Day.

Here in Cayman, Cobra 345 put on a seminar at CrossFit Cayman, bringing women and men together to simulate real life situations where women would have to use techniques to ward off an attacker.

Organizers say the lessons learned go a long way toward boosting confidence and safety.

