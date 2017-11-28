KPMG spreading Christmas Joy

Local accounting firm KPMG is helping hurricane ravaged residents of British Virgin Islands so they can have a Merry Christmas.

KPMG’s British Virgin Island office was closed down after Hurricane Irma and staff was moved to the Cayman Islands office, so the two offices came up with a plan to help the B.V.I citizens this holiday season by organizing a toy drive to give to families in need.

“Financial aid is fantastic, but when it comes to the children, it’s really about making their psychological well-being as firm as strong as possible, helping them through what has been a horriblly difficult few months,” said Managing Director of the B.V.I KPMG, Russell Crumpler.

The goal is to raise one thousand toys. To get involved go to https://home.kpmg.com/content/dam/kpmg/vg/pdf/vg-kpmg-bvi-tree-of-hands-2017.pdf

