Major Lazer sets Cayman party scene ablaze with surprise performance

November 8, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Tuesday night (November 7) was anything but an ordinary evening in Grand Cayman as party goers were treated to a surprise pop up concert bringing together an unexpected celebration of music and dance unlike any other.

Popular international EDM group Major Lazer sent Cayman residents into a craze by putting on a surprising performance at Cabana on the waterfront. Word of the surprise concert spread on social media attracting hundreds to party to the music of the reggae fusion group and to witness the DJ’s live and in action.

The memorable event had local DJ’s representing Cayman’s talent such as Selecta Renegade, warming up the crowd well before the main event.

 

 

