New stone barriers keep Barcadere marina waters calm

There’s a new wall at the Barcadere Marina and it’s keeping the waters calm and seaweed away from the boats.

Barcadere Marina general manager, Neville Scott says in the past, boat owners would experience problems such as finding seaweed tangled on their engines and the wavy waters of the North Sound bouncing boats docked at the marina.

So his solution was to build two stone barriers to curb the impact of the current.

“tThe way that it is built with the boulders, there are a lot of voids and cavities in the stone, both at the water level as well as below the water level, so effectively what we have done is create new marine habitats for lobster and crabs and fish and so on,” said Mr. Scott.

Mr. Scott said it took two years to get all the approval for the barriers and six months to complete.

