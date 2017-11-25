Prospect MLA weighs in on garbage situation

One MLA says there’s more to the current garbage collection situation.

Prospect legislator Austin Harris addressed the issue last night at the prospect community meeting, he says there is a mix of stories between government agencies.

“The difference of opinion between the department of environmental health and the d-v-e-s in terms of where the problem lies and while we continue to explore, investigate to see if we can identify where, pardon the pun, but where that bottle neck is coming from,” said MLA for Prospect, Austin Harris.

Last night Department of Vehicles & Equipment Services Director Richard Simms told residents only two garbage trucks get repaired at a time and the Department of Environmental Health still has more trucks available to it in its fleet.

