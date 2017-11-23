Saunders’ motions get greenlight

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders gets his motion greenlighted calling for the government to consider hiring Caymanians to protect government assets. He secured government commitment on that motion, as well as, a second motion calling for the creation of an education fund.

The freshman MLA stressed to need for more Caymanians to be on the frontline of securing assets, like the airport and the Government Administration Building. He also called for a bump in salaries for those carrying out those duties.

“If we go for the lowest bidder, we are also forcing the vendors to come in with the lowest price and in essence, you get what you pay for. You pay peanuts, expect monkeys to work for you, not that I am trying to be rude, but that is the reality of it. And these are government assets and government employees we are talking about and in some cases even within the schools, our own children,” Mr. Saunder said.

Premier McLaughlin agreed. He said when the next round of tenders for security contracts begins specific requirements for a Caymanian quota of employees and pay scales will be included.

