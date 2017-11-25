Smoke smell triggers fire alert at Red Cross headquarters

Operations returned to normal at the Red Cross headquarters in George Town today (24 November) after emergency services responded to a report that there was a smell of smoke in the building last night (23 November.)

The building was evacuated. A Fire Services statement confirmed the incident, saying fire officers entered the premises with breathing apparatus to carry out a thorough check. Fire Chief David Hails said the building was later declared safe.

Manager Remedios Imperial said 20 minutes after the store opened at 5 pm a volunteer started coughing, along with customers inside. She evacuated the building and called 911.

“I felt a bit better now because it also causes me to cough, it causes my chest tight as well but I feel a bit better now,” said Mrs. Imperial.

No one was injured in the incident.

