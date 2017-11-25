C3 Pure Fibre
News

Smoke smell triggers fire alert at Red Cross headquarters

November 24, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Operations returned to normal at the Red Cross headquarters in George Town today (24 November) after emergency services responded to a report that there was a smell of smoke in the building last night (23 November.)

The building was evacuated. A Fire Services statement confirmed the incident, saying fire officers entered the premises with breathing apparatus to carry out a thorough check. Fire Chief David Hails said the building was later declared safe.
Manager Remedios Imperial said 20 minutes after the store opened at 5 pm a volunteer started coughing, along with customers inside. She evacuated the building and called 911.

“I felt a bit better now because it also causes me to cough, it causes my chest tight as well but I feel a bit better now,” said Mrs. Imperial.

No one was injured in the incident.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

