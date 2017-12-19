Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Big Story: Youth Assembly on youth issues survey results

December 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
Youth Assembly President Brianna Bodden and Vice President Theola Williams joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss results from their recent youth issues poll. Sex and relationships receiving the highest amount of votes, stress and anxiety coming in at a close second and drugs and alcohol coming in third.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

