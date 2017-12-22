Churches give to the community this Christmas

The holidays are a time to be giving to your fellow man and King’s Adventist Church did just that taking to the streets to spread charitable cheer.

Families in Prospect and Windsor Park were recipients of gift bags.

35 bags were delivered by church volunteers and children to their homes.

The bags were filled with beans, rice, soup and other nonperishable items to ensure no family was hungry during the holidays.

Community Service Director for the church Stephanie Jackson said, “We’re happy that we could reach these people as a church within the community because that’s exactly what God expects us to do and so it helps them too to realise how important it is to give back to know that they’re supposed to care for people who need.”

