Honda Civic stolen in Bodden Town

Police are investigating the theft of another Honda Civic.

The vehicle was stolen from Manse Road in Bodden Town over the weekend.

According to the RCIPS the vehicle, similar to the one pictured, was taken between 10:30 p.m. Saturday (16 December) and 4 a.m. on Sunday (17 December.)

The Honda Civic is described as burgundy in color, it’s a 2000 model, registration is unknown.

Bodden Town police are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 649-2220

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

