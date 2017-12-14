Inspector charged for hit and run, expected in court in January

Police inspector Adrian Barnett now faces four charges stemming from a June hit and run.

The 53-year-old George Town man is the former head of RCIPS Traffic Management Unit.

Police say he’s been suspended since 13 June.

It stems from a 8 June two-vehicle collision at the Hurley’s Roundabout.

The officer allegedly left the scene of the crash. Police say he was off-duty at the time and several attempts were made after the incident to locate him. The officer is charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst impaired, leaving the scene of an accident and misleading the police.

He has been bailed and will appear in court on 8 January.

