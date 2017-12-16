Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

New community policing plans announced

December 15, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

In the first quarter of next year, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne says the R.C.I.P.S. will be rolling out its police community support officers.

At Thursday night’s (14 December) Bodden Town community meeting Mr. Bryne announced the plan to audience members. He says roles entail, canvasing the communities and logging any suspicious activities to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“They will be people that you will want working in your communities, eyes and ears, reporting to the police that will strengthen our cooperation and collaborative approach to dealing with a range of community-related issues which are not just boundaries but all the quality of life issues,” said Mr. Byrne

Mr. Bryne said this is part of governments plan to get communities to police their own areas

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas on Cardinal Avenue
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: