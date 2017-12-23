Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

North Side health centre transforms into a winter wonderland

December 22, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The North Side district health centre has decked its halls once again for the festive season. Staffers have transformed its lobby from an ordinary waiting area, to a veritable winter wonderland.

The spectacle even attracted a visit from one of Santa’s helpers. Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller himself donning the big man’s red suit to help spread Christmas cheer. For the last few years, the North Side clinic has competed against other district health centers. This year, nurse Jackie, nurse Anne, and the rest of the gang say they are just “freestyling it.”

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: