News Politics

PR backlog nears end, Howell says it should be cleared by March

December 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell says Cayman’s permanent residency application backlog should be cleared up by the first quarter next year.
He said the piles of applications at Immigration are dwindling as the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and DOI administrators plow through three years worth of documents.
“We are now within the applications filed within the 12 month period. I suspect we will be done, in terms of being current with the applications, by March next year if we continue at the current rate,” Mr Howell said.
According to the last PR update on 5 December the backlog stood at 618. Last night (15 December) the board held its last meeting for 2017. We are awaiting an update on current PR numbers.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

