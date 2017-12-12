Sailing: Rankine 15th, Jackson 49th after day one of Youth World Sailing Championships

Day one of the 2017 Youth World Championships is in the books as Cayman’s Allena Rankine and Jesse Jackson hit the waters in the first of five days of competition in Sanya, China.

Girls Laser Radial

Rankine sits in 15th overall after the first round of action, finishing third overall in the second race, after placing 28th in the first. Forty sailors total make up the grouping.

Boys Laser Radial

Jesse Jackson sits in 49th out of 51 sailors after placing 39th in the first round but fell to 51st in the second.

Coach’s Comments with Raphael Harvey

“Wind conditions have been coming in at 8 to 14 knots from the northeast. The wind is forecast to drop in the coming days. Each day will have two rounds of sailing, minus Friday which will have one followed by the closing ceremony.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

