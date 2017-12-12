Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Sailing: Rankine 15th, Jackson 49th after day one of Youth World Sailing Championships

December 11, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Day one of the 2017 Youth World Championships is in the books as Cayman’s Allena Rankine and Jesse Jackson hit the waters in the first of five days of competition in Sanya, China.

Girls Laser Radial

Rankine sits in 15th overall after the first round of action, finishing third overall in the second race, after placing 28th in the first. Forty sailors total make up the grouping.

Boys Laser Radial

Jesse Jackson sits in 49th out of 51 sailors after placing 39th in the first round but fell to 51st in the second.

Coach’s Comments with Raphael Harvey

“Wind conditions have been coming in at 8 to 14 knots from the northeast. The wind is forecast to drop in the coming days. Each day will have two rounds of sailing, minus Friday which will have one followed by the closing ceremony.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

