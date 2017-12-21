Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Culture Environment News

Tourists inconvenienced as restaurant uses beach access path for table storage

December 20, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

 

Cayman 27 watched as dozens of tourists navigated around the partially blocked beach access path. Wharf employees told Cayman 27 they use the path for storage when hosting events.

A case of partial beach access blockage has been uncovered near a popular George Town restaurant.

When Cayman 27’s cameras investigated, several plastic tables were found stacked up in the path, causing a slight bottleneck.

On this busy cruise ship Wednesday, tourists like Doc Barron of Austin, Texas had to walk single-file down the path to check out the view before moving on to a nicer beach.

He rated the experience a minor inconvenience.

“It’s not putting us off but we aren’t going to stay at this area,” he said. “We are going to have to move down, there’s a lot of broken glass on the beach, and you’ve got the tables here and a couple of trip hazards with the fence coming apart.”

Employees of the Wharf  told Cayman 27 the tables were put there for storage while the restaurant was preparing for a special event. After the event, they said the tables will be moved back.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: