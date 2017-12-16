Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Two men taken into custody on gun and drug charges

December 15, 2017
Felicia Rankin
21-year-old Gerald Bush and 29-year-old Rico Walton appeared in summary court today where they were denied bail.

The crown outlined the police’s case against the men, saying they were spotted by police helicopter June 24th on a boat.

Police observed a man who they believe to be Mr. Walton disembark and walk to the flip-flop tree on South Sound.

Upon further inspection they discovered two firearms and ammunition tucked in a black sock by the roots of the tree.

During a search of Mr. Walton’s house police say they found 240 grams of ganja which they say he admitted he bought in bulk, as he is a habitual smoker.

Today the magistrate remanded the pair into custody,  saying there was a strong likelihood they would re offend.

They return to court January 9th.

