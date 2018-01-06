Business Beat: New year, new businesses

It’s Friday and that means it’s time to look into what businesses on the island are up to at the start of the year. As Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter tell us new starts are on the horizon for some.

Cayman Music School, started their new year with new students as the Camana Bay based school says it saw an influx of people signing up for music classes for the upcoming semester.

“Music is amazing, it’s very beautiful, especially when the more you do it, the more you start to feel it, it’s a very fun experience I think everyone should be involved in some sort of musical activity,” said Maxim Kazakov from Cayman Music School.

A pharmacy that was delayed by a year and a half following a fire at Westshore Plaza in 2016, finally opened its doors on December 23rd. Be Well pharmacy, located off West Bay Road, offers all the things you need to improve your overall health.

“But if you want to go into the healthy side of it and have a conversation with us on what to take, possibly to help you help your body heal itself,” said Dagmar Wojcicki from Be Well Pharmacy.

And local fashion label “Coterie” recently partnered with two other fashion houses, YNC from Cayman and treason specials based in Miami, to create a hoodie that highlights the Cayman Islands. Coterie boss Jake “Cash” Hydes says its already a hit.

“When we drop this, when we release this, it’s like the Cayman people really respond to it and they really loved it, so basically I thought it was a great idea and I am just honored to be a part of it,” said Jake “Cash” Hydes.

He says their first run of 40 hoodies from December sold out and they will be restocking their supply next week.

